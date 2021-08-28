58-year-old Beloit man accused of 5th OWI citation

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 58-year-old Beloit man was accused of his fifth operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated citation Saturday, according to the Janesville Police Department.

A Janesville PD officer stopped Andrew Conley during a traffic stop at about 1:20 a.m.

Conley had allegedly been drinking, and records indicated he had four prior operating while intoxicated convictions.

Conley was arrested on a fifth offense OWI, as well as a probation hold and Rock Co. Sheriff’s Dept. warrant.

He was also cited for operating without a license, open intoxicants and drug paraphernalia, according to Janesville PD.

