Beloit College track star jumps life’s hurdles and aims for higher

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A Beloit College track star has his eyes set on the global stage in spite of the hurdles he’s faced.

Aaron Holzmueller, a senior at the college, has cerebral palsy, a disorder that affects the ability to move. “Because of that birth brain injury I ended up getting epilepsy too. I had seizures when I was really young at 15 months and had them again until 13” he said.

The epilepsy medication, he said, was what really impacted his performance. “It felt like I was trying hard, like really hard, but I wasn’t improving.”

Still, he kept running. At a meet in May, he broke the USA Adaptive Track and Field national record for his age group, while also setting his personal best.

Now, Holzmueller hopes to make it to the 2024 Paralympic Games.

“I’m hoping that if he continues on his path as he is, yes, he’s got a great shot,” Head Track and Field Coach Brian Bliese said.

He continued, “I’ve coached some great athletes, national champions, All-Americans, but nothing is as equally joyful to me as seeing someone like Aaron reach his destination and goal that he sets himself for.”

Holzmueller said that trying to inspire is not what drives him to the finish line. “I just try to be myself and improve my times and work as hard as I can,” he said.

Competing in the Paralympics, Holzmueller said, depends on factors like the International Olympic Committee making the 800-meter race an event.

