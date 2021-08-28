Department of Defense releases identity of all service members killed in attack

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBAY) - Officials in Washington, D.C. have released the names of all 13 service members who were killed Thursday while helping people evacuate Kabul, Afghanistan.

The attack killed 11 members of the Marine Corps, one member of the U.S. Navy, and one member of the U.S. Army.

According to the Department of Defense, the following service members were killed as the result of an attack while supporting non-combatant evacuation operations in the city:

31-year-old Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin Hoover of Salt Lake City, Utah

25-year-old Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo of Lawrence, Massachusetts

23-year-old Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole Gee of Sacramento, California

22-year-old Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez of Indio, California

23-year-old Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan Page of Omaha, Nebraska

22-year-old Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez of Logansport, Indiana

20-year-old Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David Espinoza of Rio Bravo, Texas

20-year-old Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz of St. Charles, Missouri

20-year-old Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum of Jackson, Wyoming

20-year-old Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola of Rancho Cucamonga, California

20-year-old Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui of Norco, California

22-year-old Navy Hospitalman Maxton Soviak of Berlin Heights, Ohio

23-year-old Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss of Corryton, Tennessee

An investigation is still underway into the attack.

The 13 service members were killed during a suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport, which also killed more than 160 Afghans.

U.S. officials said Thursday’s attack was the deadliest day for American forces in Afghanistan since 2011.

Saturday afternoon, President Joe Biden announced that commanders told him an attack was “highly likely” during the next 24-36 hours.

Biden also said a U.S. drone attack in response to Thursday’s bombing by the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate, known as ISIS-K, “was not the last.”

The Pentagon said an airstrike early Saturday local time in the eastern province of Nangarhar, which borders Pakistan, killed two ISIS-K “planners and facilitators.”

