Festival of Colors brings resources to communities of color

Festival of Color
Festival of Color(WMTV)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Festival of Colors, an event meant to provide people of color in the community with resources, was held Saturday. It was hosted by Advocates of Color and Family Services of Southern Wisconsin & Northern Illinois.

The festival at Horace White Park included food and beverages, face painting, a bouncy house and more. Organizers said they want people to know their services are for everyone in the family, big or small.

Along with the fun, attendees got a chance to meet-and-greet with Advocates of Color and employees from all seven of Family Services’ programs, making their resources known.

The event not only connected the community with the Family Services but also highlighted the progress the organization has made since its origins.

“Family Services has grown a lot with the services they provide and the people that they’ve hired,” Karmen Payne-Mancil, President of Advocates of Color, said. “We’re all different colors now. It looks very different than it did 20-30 years ago,”

Family Services’ programs include:

  • DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit
  • Individual & Family Counseling Program
  • Sexual Assault Recovery Program; Life Financial Solutions
  • Praxis Employee Assistance Program
  • Youth2Youth 4 Change
  • The Neighborhood Resilience Project.

