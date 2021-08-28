Advertisement

Friday Football Blitz: Week 2

Friday football blitz higlights
By Juliana Tornabene
Aug. 27, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s Week 2 of Friday Football Blitz and lots of teams are hitting the turf to play.

For Edgewood High School, this day is extra special. The Crusaders will finally get to play on their own campus for the first time in 30 years. The turf field has been used for JV games, soccer, and track and field, but never varsity football.

Edgewood hosted Lake Mills Friday night, marking a battle of two unbeaten teams. Senior wide receiver/safety Jackson Trudgeon said he was excited to see his fellow students.

“I know all the students are excited,” said Trudgeon. “I’m trying not to focus on that too much, it will be a great scene.”

To see scores from tonight’s games across southern Wisconsin, check the NBC15 Scoreboard.

