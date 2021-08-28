Advertisement

How Instagram star helped rescue dozens from Afghanistan

Influencer "Quentin Quarantino"
Influencer "Quentin Quarantino"(@JujuShotMe | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - As governments, corporations and charity groups rush to get their citizens and employees out of Afghanistan, dozens of Afghan people got help to flee their country from Instagram influencer Quentin Quarantino.

The alter ego of 25-year-old Tommy Marcus has helped raise $7 million on GoFundMe to launch rescue missions to evacuate people whose lives may be in danger from the Taliban.

On Wednesday, their mission “Operation Flyaway” safely brought 51 people from Afghanistan to Uganda on a privately chartered plane.

More than 121,000 people had donated to the campaign, making it one of the largest humanitarian fundraisers in GoFundMe’s history.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website)
Four Ho-Chunk casinos remain closed
FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons
Jeffrey Halvorsen
Officials no longer looking for Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
Major credit card processor reports systems working after nationwide outage
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Authorities find body in missing fire chief’s truck

Latest News

A voting booth in Harrisonburg.
Voting rights advocates rally for stronger elections laws
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, left, looks to pass during the second half of a...
Allen, Bills blank Packers in preseason finale
Aaron Holzmueller runs for Beloit College.
Beloit College track star jumps life’s hurdles and aims for higher
Brown County Sheriff's Office
Unoccupied tractor falls on man, kills him