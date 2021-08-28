Man arrested in Janesville stabbing

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened Friday night after he was found with fresh blood on him.

According to the Janesville Police Department, Willie C. Jenkins, 46, is being held at the Rock Co. Jail on a count of 1st Degree Reckless Injury.

Jenkins is accused of stabbing a man who officers found in the street on the 200 block of South Main Street with a stab wound to the abdomen.

Initial investigation led officers to Jenkins who had fresh blood on his arm. Jenkins and the victim are known to each other, according to Janesville PD.

The victim was transported to Mercy Hospital and taken into surgery for the stab wound.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.