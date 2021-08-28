Advertisement

Missing South Beloit woman found deceased in Dane County

(KEYC Photo)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police say a missing 71-year-old South Beloit woman was found dead in Dane County.

The South Beloit Police Department shared on Monday that they were searching for Valorie McCreath, but said Tuesday she was found deceased in Dane County.

Police added that an autopsy would be conducted with the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

NBC15 reached out to the medical examiner’s office Friday, who said they had no information to release at this time and didn’t know when a release would be sent out in regards to this death investigation.

