Nearly half of eligible pets at Dane Co. Humane Society find their furrever homes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Humane Society saw a successful first day of their annual Clear The Shelters adoption event Friday, with nearly 50 animals finding their forever homes. That is close to half the pets eligible for adoption at the Humane Society.

So many people arrived to adopt pets on Friday, wait times sometimes stretched over an hour. Marcia Funk waited for a few hours after she came to the Humane Society to adopt a second dog.

Funk said she has one dog, Bailey, at home, but she decided a friend would be a good idea.

“Every time the other dogs walk by our house when people are walking them, [Bailey] sits up there by the fence and just wags her tail and she wants to play,” Funk explained.

Funk grew up on a farm in Lancaster before moving to Dane County, so she is no stranger to animals.

“We had dogs, cats...cows, pigs, yeah we had it all,” she remembered.

Funk picked a good time to search for another four-legged family member. During Clear The Shelters, adoption fees are significantly reduced, sometimes waived entirely. On Friday, that meant a busy day for Humane Society staff.

“We had people lined up at 8:30 in the morning for our adoption event that started at 10,” said Amy Good, Director of Development and Marketing.

Good said most of the animals adopted were cats, with cat adoptions outnumbering dogs about two to one. However, Funk will soon be taking home a young black puppy named Iris, though she might be getting a new name.

“Put a bow on you and you can be Jojo from Dance Moms,” Funk said.

For the Humane Society, that is one more animal out of a very full shelter and into a new home.

“We’re almost at 300 animals, so that is quite a lot of animals in our care,” Good explained.

For Funk, she gets something even better: “unconditional love.”

Clear The Shelters continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and there are still plenty of dogs, cats and other critters waiting to be adopted. Good recommends people come early so they can get on the waitlist - the Humane Society can send you a text once they are ready for you.

