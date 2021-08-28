One person killed after ejected from car during rollover crash

TOWN OF YORK, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal, single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night in the Town of York.

According to officials, the vehicle was traveling southbound on the N9300 block of STH 78, when the vehicle drove off the road, entered the shoulder of the road and entered a ditch. The vehicle then went down a bank and overturned multiple times before hitting a fence and coming to a stop.

Green Co. deputies, New Glarus Police and Blanchardville Police, EMS and Fire Dept. arrived on scene at about 10:22 p.m. after receiving report of the crash.

The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was ejected during the crash and pronounced dead at the scene by the Green Co. Coroner’s Office.

Initial investigation revealed that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and the airbags did not deploy, the Green Co. Sheriff’s Office said.

The vehicle was severely damaged and towed from the scene.

The name of the driver is not being released at this time, according to the Green Co. Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.

