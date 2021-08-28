Advertisement

Rain Pushes Out, Heat Makes A Return

By Brian Doogs
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -It’s a stormy start to our weekend. Look for storms to hang around through at least mid-morning before activity starts to wane and move eastward by midday. While an isolated shower is possible this afternoon, most places can expect a return to sunshine. It will transition into a very hot and humid afternoon. Highs will be into the lower 90s with heat index values approaching 100 degrees.

A cold front approaches Sunday and this will bring another chance of showers and storms. Right now, best chance of wet weather looks to be the first half of the day. It will be another warm and humid day with highs into the middle and upper 80s.

Monday will bring some nicer weather as rain chances push out and sunshine returns. Temperatures will still run a few degrees above average, around 80 degrees, but humidity levels will start to drop off.

There will be another chance of wet weather Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday as high temperatures hang out into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

