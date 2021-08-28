Advertisement

Tesla on autopilot slams into Florida state police car

FILE - The company logo is shown at the top of a supercharger for Tesla automobiles near shops...
FILE - The company logo is shown at the top of a supercharger for Tesla automobiles near shops on Feb. 25, 2021, in Boulder, Colo.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT
ORLANDO, Florida (AP) - In the latest case of a Tesla in autopilot mode slamming into an emergency vehicle, the Florida Highway Patrol says a trooper narrowly escaped injury when the electric vehicle hit his cruiser on an interstate near downtown Orlando.

A highway patrol spokeswoman told The Orlando Sentinel that the trooper was assisting a disabled vehicle about 5 a.m. Saturday and had activated his emergency lights.

The report said the man in the Tesla and driver of the disabled vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Earlier this month, the federal government opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated driving system after a series of similar collisions left more than a dozen people injured and claimed one life.

