Advertisement

Twins top Brewers 2-0 with strong Albers start, Donaldson HR

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Eric Lauer tosses his rosin bag after giving up a two-run home run to...
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Eric Lauer tosses his rosin bag after giving up a two-run home run to Minnesota Twins' Josh Donaldson in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Josh Donaldson’s two-run home run in the first inning stood up for well-traveled starter Andrew Albers as the Minnesota Twins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0.

Albers threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings in his first major league start in four seasons.

He limited the first-place Brewers to three hits and one walk. The 35-year-old Canadian left-hander was promoted last week from Triple-A as yet another reinforcement for a depleted Twins pitching staff.

The Brewers had their NL Central lead over Cincinnati shaved to 7 1/2 games. Their baseball-best road record fell to 42-22.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons
Jeffrey Halvorsen
Officials no longer looking for Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief
Wisconsin breaks out COVID-19 data into fully vaccinated & unvaccinated
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
Major credit card processor reports systems working after nationwide outage
Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Names released of drivers killed in Jefferson Co. triple-fatal crash

Latest News

Friday football blitz higlights
Friday Football Blitz: Week 2
Woodruff strikes out 10 in Brewers’ 4-1 win over Reds
Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez reacts after hitting an RBI double during the seventh inning of...
Brewers rally for 4 in 7th, beat Reds 7-4 to increase lead
Kevin King
Packers’ King moving forward after rough end to 2020 season