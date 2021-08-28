Twins top Brewers 2-0 with strong Albers start, Donaldson HR
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Josh Donaldson’s two-run home run in the first inning stood up for well-traveled starter Andrew Albers as the Minnesota Twins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0.
Albers threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings in his first major league start in four seasons.
He limited the first-place Brewers to three hits and one walk. The 35-year-old Canadian left-hander was promoted last week from Triple-A as yet another reinforcement for a depleted Twins pitching staff.
The Brewers had their NL Central lead over Cincinnati shaved to 7 1/2 games. Their baseball-best road record fell to 42-22.
