Two injured after crash at Madison International Speedway

Town of Rutland Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were injured Friday night after a crash at the Madison International Speedway.

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Oregon Fire Department responded just before 9:00 p.m. to a crash at the track on Sunrise Road in the Town of Rutland.

Officials say two of the competing cars in the race collided and then struck a maintenance truck on the track, causing it to roll over.

This collision injured two people in the maintenance truck who were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

