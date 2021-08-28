Advertisement

Unoccupied tractor falls on man, kills him

Man was attempting to load tractor onto trailer
Brown County Sheriff's Office
Brown County Sheriff's Office(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN COUNTY (WBAY) - A man was killed while attempting to load a tractor onto a trailer Saturday morning, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

The tractor missed the loading ramps, rolled over and pinned the man underneath. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say they received the call for help at about 8:30 a.m.

No information was immediately available about the man’s age, or where the incident happened.

The Sheriff’s Office is waiting to notify the family before releasing any further details about the incident, which is still being investigated.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website)
Four Ho-Chunk casinos remain closed
FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons
Jeffrey Halvorsen
Officials no longer looking for Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
Major credit card processor reports systems working after nationwide outage
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Authorities find body in missing fire chief’s truck

Latest News

Aaron Holzmueller runs for Beloit College.
Beloit College track star jumps life’s hurdles and aims for higher
The first day of the Clear The Shelters pet adoption event saw almost 50 pets adopted.
Nearly half of eligible pets at Dane Co. Humane Society find their furrever homes
Friday football blitz higlights
Friday Football Blitz: Week 2
Friday Football Blitz: Week 2
Friday Football Blitz: Week 2