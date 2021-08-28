Unoccupied tractor falls on man, kills him

BROWN COUNTY (WBAY) - A man was killed while attempting to load a tractor onto a trailer Saturday morning, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

The tractor missed the loading ramps, rolled over and pinned the man underneath. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say they received the call for help at about 8:30 a.m.

No information was immediately available about the man’s age, or where the incident happened.

The Sheriff’s Office is waiting to notify the family before releasing any further details about the incident, which is still being investigated.

