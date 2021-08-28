Veteran-run coffee shop, peer support group to relocate to new veteran apartment complex

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A local branch of a veteran-run coffee shop is relocating to the heart of downtown Madison.

Rob Waite, a veteran and Director of Operations for Dryhootch Madison, says the move to the first floor of a new veteran apartment complex will allow the nonprofit to reach more veterans in the Madison area who are in need of a meaningful conversation over a cup of coffee.

“It’s a centrally located spot, it’s perfect for what we’re trying to accomplish,” Waite said.

That “spot” is at Valor on Washington. The 59-unit apartment complex opens in October and will house veterans and their families, as well as providing veterans with support services like Dryhootch.

“This is going to allow a lot of families to have a safe place to connect with other veterans,” Wait said. “All the peer groups and peer support that we’re gonna have and provide to families is invaluable.”

For Waite, the peer support is personal. He says back in the 70s and 80, and even after his deployment to Somalia, Bosnia and Haiti in the Marine Corps, services for struggling veterans were far and few between. He’s only worked with Dryhootch for two years but is experiencing the benefits.

“Dryhootch was able to give me a solid base and foundation to move forward and to resolve a lot of the issues I didn’t work on earlier,” Waite said.

He hopes the new location will do the same for others.

“Come in, sit down, have a cup of coffee,” Waite said. “We don’t have to specifically talk about what’s going on. We can talk about anything that helps the, relax and feel a little more at ease.”

The new Dryhootch location also opens in early October.

