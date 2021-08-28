Advertisement

Wood County Sheriff issues endangered missing person alert

Went missing August 26th.
Went missing August 26th.(Wood County Sheriff's Department)
By Wyatt Heller
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Wood County Sheriff’s Department issued an alert for an endangered missing person Friday night.

Elexa Cooley was last seen Thursday night at 10:30 p.m.

The 15 year old girl has hazel eyes with glasses, blonde hair and has both ears pierced with baby blue gauges, according to deputies. Cooley also has scars on her upper thigh and tattoos on her lower calf.

Cooley’s last known location was in Arpin, according to a state-wide bulletin.

Deputies said Cooley may be en route to Utah in a 2004 green Acura MDX with a Utah license plate with number V512VB.

If you see Cooley, call 9-1-1.

