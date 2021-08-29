Beautiful Start To The Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A cold front has moved through the area and will take the rain and cloud cover with it. In its wake, cooler more comfortable conditions can be expected. Overnight lows should dip into the upper 50s with much lower humidity. Monday will be a great start to the week with mainly sunny skies and highs near 80 degrees. Temperatures will still run a few degrees above average, around 80 degrees, but humidity levels will start to drop off.

There will be a weak disturbance Tuesday that may bring some clouds and sprinkles. Otherwise, high temperatures hang out into the upper 70s and lower 80s through much of the week with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

A more significant weathermaker will arrive late Friday and into our Labor Day weekend. Right now, the best chance of and shower or storm activity looks to be the first half of the weekend.

