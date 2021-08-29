Advertisement

Blake, paralyzed in police shooting, hopeful he’ll walk soon

A sign which reads "Kenosha Strong" hangs next to a shophouse that was burnt during protests in...
A sign which reads "Kenosha Strong" hangs next to a shophouse that was burnt during protests in August over a police shooting, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. The trouble in Kenosha began on Aug. 23 when a Kenosha police officer, responding to a call about a domestic dispute, was caught on video shooting Jacob Blake repeatedly in the back at close range. Blake, a Black man, survived but is partially paralyzed. The August shootings have spurred a spike in political involvement in Kenosha, with the formation of activism and waves of new voters signing up. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)(Wong Maye-E | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - A Black man who was left paralyzed from the waist down after he was shot by a white police officer in Wisconsin says he expects to be walking soon.

But Jacob Blake Jr. says the accomplishment is tempered by fears of it happening again. Blake was shot seven times by a Kenosha police officer in August 2020.

He tells CNN that he was able to take a few steps during his son’s birthday celebration this past week, which he compared to sliding his legs through a woodchipper.

He says he won’t feel he has survived until changes are made that result in less gun violence.

