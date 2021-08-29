Advertisement

‘Clear the Shelters’ sends 90 animals to loving furrever homes

Clear the Shelters
Clear the Shelters(NBC15)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In today’s paw-sitive news, the Dane Co. Humane Society found 90 animals new homes through their 2-day “Clear the Shelters” event.

In a partnership with NBC15, the fifth event took place Friday and Saturday and incentivized pet-lovers to find a new companion with reduced adoption fees.

With almost 50 pets adopted the first day, and around 40 more to follow, the shelter bid fur-well to nearly all eligible pets.

“Clear The Shelters comes at the perfect time as shelters and rescues throughout the country are struggling with short staffing and adoption rates far lower than pre-pandemic levels,” Director of Customer Service Laurie Ringquist said.

All fees were reduced for dogs, cats and critters as well as animals in the Lonely Hearts Club, or pets have been at the shelter longer than average.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website)
Four Ho-Chunk casinos remain closed
FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons
Jeffrey Halvorsen
Officials no longer looking for Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
Major credit card processor reports systems working after nationwide outage
More Wis. counties move into very high COVID-19 activity levels

Latest News

Illinois media day
Bielema gets first win at Illinois
Festival of Color
Festival of Colors brings resources to communities of color
American Flag (Photo)
Department of Defense releases identity of all service members killed in attack
An arrest has been made.
2 brothers arrested; bodies found buried in Illinois yard