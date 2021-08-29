‘Clear the Shelters’ sends 90 animals to loving furrever homes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In today’s paw-sitive news, the Dane Co. Humane Society found 90 animals new homes through their 2-day “Clear the Shelters” event.

In a partnership with NBC15, the fifth event took place Friday and Saturday and incentivized pet-lovers to find a new companion with reduced adoption fees.

With almost 50 pets adopted the first day, and around 40 more to follow, the shelter bid fur-well to nearly all eligible pets.

“Clear The Shelters comes at the perfect time as shelters and rescues throughout the country are struggling with short staffing and adoption rates far lower than pre-pandemic levels,” Director of Customer Service Laurie Ringquist said.

All fees were reduced for dogs, cats and critters as well as animals in the Lonely Hearts Club, or pets have been at the shelter longer than average.

