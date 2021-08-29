Madison police investigate after man stabbed downtown

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One man is recovering after police say he was stabbed early Sunday morning.

Officers responded around 3 a.m. to a report of a stabbing in the 1400 block of Monroe Street. Investigators say the victim arrived to the hospital with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

According to an incident report, police saw a suspect running away from the scene. Officers in the area stopped and detained the suspect.

This is an active, on-going investigation. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345.

