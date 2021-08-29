Advertisement

Mazomanie home considered total loss after fire

By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MAZOMANIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Mazomanie fire has completely destroyed a home Sunday morning, leaving approximately $135,500 in property loss.

The residents were able to evacuate the home and officials believe all pets were rescued in time, according to a release.

At around 11:45 a.m., officials responded to the residence fire on 20 N. John Street in the Village of Mazomanie. Responding agencies included Dane Co. Sheriff’s Deputies, Arena EMS, Black Earth/Mazomanie EMS and Mazomanie and Black Earth Fire Departments.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time but it does not appear to be suspicious.

