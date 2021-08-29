Advertisement

Motorcycle crash in Douglas Township kills 2

By Hailey Koller
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two have died following a crash that caused a motorcycle to overturn.

According to a news release from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8:42 a.m. Sunday morning a report was received of a motorcycle crash Gale Dr. west of CTH CX in Douglas Township.

Early investigations show that the motorcycle was traveling west on Gale Dr. and failed to complete a curve in the road.

It is then reported that the motorcycle drove off the road and overturned after entering the north ditch.

Both occupants of the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Marquette County EMS, Endeavor Fire Department, Briggsville Fire Department, and the Marquette County Coroner’s Office.

The crash is under investigation by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and the Marquette County Coroner’s Office.

