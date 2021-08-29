Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing New Glarus woman

Janet Pulvermacher(Wisconsin Crime Alert Network)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing New Glarus woman Sunday afternoon.

Janet Pulvermacher, 65, walked off from family and friends at around 1 p.m. while golfing at Edelweiss Golf Course. Her friends report she was acting unusual.

Officials say she may hide if someone attempts to approach her.

Pulvermacher was last seen wearing a black top, pink shorts and no shoes. She is white, has long blonde hair and blue eyes.

You can contact the Green County Sheriff’s Office at 608-328-9401 with any information.

