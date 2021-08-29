Small Rain Chances Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A decaying line of showers will impact the area Sunday morning. This won’t bring much more than enough to get the ground wet in most locations. Gusty winds will pick up behind this to 25 mph as another warm and humid day is expected. Highs will be into the middle 80s with heat index values into the 90s. A cold front approaches Sunday evening with an isolated shower or storm. This should push through during the overnight hours with clearing skies and temperatures into the upper 50s working in by Monday morning.

Monday will bring some nicer weather as rain chances push out and sunshine returns. Temperatures will still run a few degrees above average, around 80 degrees, but humidity levels will start to drop off. There will be another chance of wet weather Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday as high temperatures hang out into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

