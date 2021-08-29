Advertisement

Storm Chances Remain

Hot & Humid End To Weekend.
Tonight Forecast
Tonight Forecast(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Hot and humid conditions continue Saturday night into Sunday. With all the moisture, there is the chance of an isolated shower or storm. Temperatures will be mild and only falling into the middle 70s. A cold front approaches Sunday and this will bring another chance of showers and storms. Right now, best chance of wet weather looks to be the first half of the day. It will be another warm and humid day with highs into the middle and upper 80s.

Monday will bring some nicer weather as rain chances push out and sunshine returns. Temperatures will still run a few degrees above average, around 80 degrees, but humidity levels will start to drop off.

There will be another chance of wet weather Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday as high temperatures hang out into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

