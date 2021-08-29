Two arrested after armed presence, connection to stolen vehicle

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two men were arrested in Janesville after a report of an armed subject Saturday night, ultimately leading to police find a stolen vehicle.

According to an incident report from the Janesville Police Department, at 5:27 p.m. officers were dispatched to an armed subject complaint near the intersection of Glen St. and Columbus Circle.

A witness reported that a suspicious, white spray-painted Ford Explorer was circling the area. A man then exited the vehicle and entered a neighbor’s open garage.

The witness took photos of the suspect, causing the suspect to confront the witness, Janesville PD said. The suspect showed a handgun, broke the witness’s phone and ran away on foot.

Officials located the suspect, Terry Foster of Madison, hiding under trees with a can of pepper spray. Police found Foster had an active warrant for auto theft from Plover.

A short time later, a Janesville officer located the painted Ford Explorer and took the driver, Daniel R. Thompson of Tomah, into custody. Thompson was in possession of methamphetamine and had several outstanding warrants.

It was eventually confirmed that the vehicle had been stolen from a gas station in Plover and that Foster was on video stealing it.

Anyone who might have more information regarding the incident should contact Rock County Dispatch at (608)757-2244 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608)756-3636.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.