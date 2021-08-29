Vietnam war veteran says Afghanistan evacuation brings back painful memories

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As more Afghan refugees arrive at Fort McCoy, a Wisconsin veteran said the images out of Afghanistan bring back some difficult memories. Bob Curry is a Vietnam War veteran born and raised in Milwaukee. He said watching the evacuation efforts reminds him of his relationships with the Vietnamese people who helped U-S troops.

“With our supporters overseas, you’re as close to them as your family,” Curry explained.

It has been decades since he fought in Vietnam, but he still remembers the people he worked with – and what happened to them after the war.

“I had been close to Hmong people in Laos, and at the end of the war I mean they were pretty much slaughtered,” Curry remembered.

The images out of Afghanistan are painful, but he said the evacuation effort is vital, and he is glad the US troops are able to help.

“At least we’re helping these people that have supported us, that made a difference in our lives, so at least this time we can actually help these people back and survive,” Curry said.

Still, he knows the struggle firsthand.

“We’re also thinking of the troops that are still overseas right now are going through hell,” he said.

On Saturday, Curry worked to raise money for Dryhootch, a local coffee shop that brings veterans together to talk and connect. He said when the troops in Afghanistan return home, he’ll be there for them too.

“We can understand what they’ve been through. They can start off with that conversation and we can help them find their way back,” he explained.

There are also more ways to help the refugees arriving at Fort McCoy. In a Facebook post Saturday, the army installation said they are working with several organizations to help support those arriving.

UPDATED 28 AUG 21: Fort McCoy, Wisconsin - There has been an outpouring of support from the local community asking for... Posted by Fort McCoy on Friday, August 27, 2021

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of La Crosse is accepting donations in person – a list of the items needed can be found on their website. They have also set up Amazon and Target registries of the most urgently needed supplies. People who want to help can buy off those registries and have the items shipped directly to Fort McCoy.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.