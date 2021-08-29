Search for missing Wood Co. girl finds a lead in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to look for a 15-year-old girl missing from Arpin, WI.

Authorities said she may possibly be traveling with a Roby Parker and in route to the state of Utah.

New information confirms Parker was seen at the EZpawn at 319 W. Beltline, Madison, WI on Aug. 28 at 1:19 p.m. driving a 2004 Green Acura MDX with a Utah plate number of V512VB.

Parker may be traveling with missing 15-year-old Elexa Cooley. (WMTV)

According to a news release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Elexa V. Cooley was last seen at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 26 on County Road N in Arpin.

Elexa has blonde hair, hazel eyes, is 5″4′ tall, weighs 115 lbs., and wears glasses.

Some special identifiers include both ears pierced with baby blue gauges, a septum piercing-silver with black spiked tip, cutting scars on her upper thighs, a mushroom tattoo on the inside of her left lower calf, and a pentagram tattoo on the inside of her right thigh.

If you have any information on Elexa Cooley’s current location please contact the Wood County Sheriff’s Department at 715-421-8700.

