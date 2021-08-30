Backup plans in the works for Packers-Saints Week 1 matchup
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As New Orleans begins the cleanup from Hurricane Ida, Saints head coach Sean Payton told reporters Monday that backup plans are in the works for the team’s scheduled Week 1 home game against the Green Bay Packers.
Meeting with the media on Monday, Payton dismissed the idea of playing the game at Lambeau Field and instead indicated, if they did not kick off in the Superdome, then they would likely do so at a neutral site, according to WWL-TV’s Nick Underhill.
Times-Picayune columnist Jeff Duncan quote Payton saying, “We fully anticipate starting the season with Green Bay & the question is where will it be at.”
Duncan added that the ASM Global’s vice-president for stadiums Doug Thorton has said his staff has not found any major structural issues, and a Monday morning walk-through only revealed a single leak.
They both quoted Payton pointing out that while they are working on a “Plan B… There’s a lot of things from a priority standpoint that are more important to our city.”
In their respective ways, Underhill and Payton both acknowledged the bigger concerns for the city and its residents right now, with the former beginning his coverage by writing “[m]y role feels incredibly trivial right now,” adding that his coverage may provide a chance “to think about something else for a few minutes.”
He also quoted Payton offering prayers for the safety of “our neighbors, our residents.”
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.