College guide ranks UW-Madison as highest national public university

Pedestrians and students walk across Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as the...
Pedestrians and students walk across Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as the tree foliage begins to take on a golden hue during autumn on Nov. 3, 2016. At top, red and white banners featuring an iconic W and the phrase &amp;quot;All Ways Forward&amp;quot; adorn the exterior columns of Bascom Hall. (Photo by Jeff Miler/UW-Madison)(WSAW)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison was listed as the highest ranking national public university and fourth overall in Washington Monthly’s 2021 College Guide and Rankings.

According to Washington Monthly, the guide ranks four-year schools based on their contribution to the public good in three categories: social mobility, research and providing opportunities for public service.

“The Monthly’s rankings are crafted to push institutions of higher learning to be engines of upward mobility, scientific progress, and democratic participation,” the magazine explained.

The university ranked seventh in research expenditures, seventh in the number of science and engineering PHDs awarded and 25th in faculty accolades, which is the number of faculty who have received prestigious awards and who are members of the National Academies.

It also took fourth place in “best bang for the buck,” a category that evaluates how well non-wealthy students can attain marketable degrees at affordable prices, according to Washington Monthly.

The university performed well in the category of service as well, ranking 11th in the number of alumni, relative to college size, who go on to serve in the Peace Corps and AmeriCorps. The university is among the top 10 schools with the highest percentage of degrees awarded in service-oriented majors, including health, education and social work.

“UW–Madison provides a world-class education to an increasingly diverse student body, with an emphasis on contributing to the public good through research and service to our state, nation and the world,” Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Karl Scholz said. “These rankings are one measure of our success in providing that.

UW-Madison was also recognized as one of the best colleges for student voting, according to the guide. The magazine measured which schools take part in the National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement, which was implemented to calculate registration numbers and turnout rates for campuses, the magazine said.

