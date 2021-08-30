Advertisement

Dane Co. officials release new details in death of Illinois woman

Her death is not considered to be suspicious, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office stated.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOWN OF BRISTOL, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County investigators stated Monday that they had determined the cause of death for a missing Illinois woman found dead in Dane County.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Sun Prairie Police Department arrived around 9:30 a.m. Aug. 26 to the 1700 block of Columbus Street to reports of a deceased person in a vehicle. The vehicle was found in a soybean field in the Town of Bristol, just adjacent to Columbus Street.

Authorities identified the woman as Valorie McCreath, 71, who was reported missing from Rockton, Illinois.

The sheriff’s office continued, saying it determined McCreath died as a result of an injury during a crash. Her death is not considered to be suspicious and McCreath was not wearing a seatbelt, Dane Co. officials say.

The South Beloit Police Department shared Monday that they were searching for Valorie McCreath, but said last Tuesday that she was found deceased in Dane County.

Police added that an autopsy would be conducted by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

