Drone flies over Edgewood High School football fans, disrupting game

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Edgewood High School had to halt their football game Friday due to a drone flying over the field.

The drone disrupted the game around 6 p.m., hovering for a few minutes over fans, the field and players before flying off, according to a Madison Police Dept. incident report.

As high school and college sporting events resume, MPD reminds those with drones to be wary of the rules in place, as local law enforcement can respond to drone complaints on behalf of the FAA.

Per the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), drones cannot be flown over people and crowds without specific FAA-provided waivers. Below are rules, under Part 107, for drone operators to know:

Always avoid manned aircraft.

Never operate in a careless or reckless manner.

Keep your drone within sight. If you use First Person View or similar technology, you must have a visual observer always keep your drone within unaided sight (for example, no binoculars).

You cannot be a pilot or visual observer for more than one drone operation at a time.

Do not fly a drone over people unless they are directly participating in the operation.

Do not operate your drone from a moving vehicle or aircraft unless you are flying your drone over a sparsely populated area and it does not involve the transportation of property for compensation or hire.

For more information visit the FAA website: faa.gov

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.