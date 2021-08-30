Advertisement

Evers: GOP concerns over Afghan refugees ‘dog whistle crap’

Sen. Ron Johnson attends briefing at Fort McCoy(Sen. Ron Johnson)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says Republican concerns over the screening process for thousands of Afghan refugees who stood side by side with Americans and are now being processed through Fort McCoy are unfounded “dog whistle crap.”

Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, have criticized the vetting process and warned about terrorists being allowed into the country.

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson last week asked whether the refugees at Fort McCoy have been fully vetted and said White House assurances about the process are “lipstick on a pig.”

Evers said Monday that Republicans criticizing the vetting of those refugees are “vastly uninformed.”




