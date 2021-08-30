Advertisement

Gas leak reported in Grant Co.

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CITY OF FENNIMORE, Wis. (WMTV) - A gas leak reported in the City of Fennimore Monday morning led to evacuations and road closures.

At about 10:30 a.m., a gas line was struck at the intersection of 8th Street and Lincoln Avenue, according to Grant. Co Sheriff’s Office.

Fire, EMS and police crews arrived on scene and began evacuating the area and a two block radius of the location.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln Avenue was closed between 4th Street and 12th Street, and the public had to use Washington Street as the detour route. According to WisDOT, lanes were closed for about an hour and a half.

The meeting point for evacuees is the Fennimore High School. The Sheriff’s Office urges evacuees to report to Fennimore High School and check in with Grant Co. Emergency Management personnel.

************ UPDATE ************** The gas has been shut off and everything is back open. Those affected can return to...

Posted by Grant County Sheriff's Office, WI on Monday, August 30, 2021

