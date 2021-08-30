Indoor mask mandate goes into effect Monday for Illinoisans

ILLINOIS (KWQC) - Starting Monday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is mandating all Illinoisans wear mask indoors.

Pritzker made the announcement Thursday saying Illinoisans must wear masks regardless of their vaccination status due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The governor is also requiring health care workers, students and school personnel get vaccinated with one dose of the vaccine by Sept. 5.

Officials say second doses of the vaccine must be received 30 days after the first dose.

Employees in all of these settings and students who are unable or unwilling to receive the vaccine will be required to get tested for COVID-19 at least once per week.

Officials say while face coverings are not required outdoors, masks are strongly encouraged in crowded outdoor areas.

Pritzker says until more people become fully vaccinated, masks will be mandated to slow the spread of the virus.

