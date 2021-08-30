Lake Mills man travels to Louisiana to volunteer with Team Rubicon

Laplace, Lou. (WMTV) - A Lake Mills man is helping Louisiana emergency management officials clean up its major roadways following Hurricane Ida.

Since April 2019, Troy Bollinger has volunteered with Team Rubicon, a nonprofit that utilizes the skills and experiences of military veterans with first responders to rapidly deploy emergency response teams. He’s had over 20 deployments to several natural disasters.

“I’ve seen some pretty bad stuff in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin with the derechos coming through, but it’s another level of significance with a hurricane.”

Troy Bollinger made the trip from Lake Mills to Laplace, Louisiana to aid in Hurricane Ida relief efforts with Team Rubicon. He says he feels humbled to be able to help. NBC15 Madison Posted by Gabriella Rusk NBC15 on Monday, August 30, 2021

Bollinger says its humbling to do be part of this kind of response.

“It really renews your faith in humanity,” said Bollinger. “It doesn’t matter what team you go with or where you go, it’s always the same type of people that make you a better version of yourself.”

Bollinger says his focus is to help people get a little normalcy in their lives.

“Even if we can’t make them completely whole, you’d be surprised,” said Bollinger. “Sometimes I think ‘Oh, I didn’t do anything except cut up a few trees’ but it means a lot that someone was there to help them.”

In addition to Bollinger, there are two other volunteers from Wisconsin in the Gulf Coast.

All the Team Rubicon volunteers are working with urban search and rescue teams to clear debris and downed trees in order to make roadways accessible and expedite recovery efforts.

To learn more about Team Rubicon, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.