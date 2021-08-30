Lawmakers push Madison schools to enforce staff vaccine mandate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A group of Madison-area lawmakers are urging the Madison Metropolitan School District Monday to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for all teachers and staff.

In a letter to the district, two Democratic state senators, including Sen. Kelda Roys and Sen. Melissa Agard, and six Democratic state representatives asked MMSD to take every possible step to protect public health and the wellbeing of children.

“As responsible adults, we must do everything we can to protect the most vulnerable members of our society, including children too young to be vaccinated and the immunocompromised,” they stated.

The MMSD School Board is set to discuss the vaccine mandate at their meeting Monday night.

The lawmakers also said that there isn’t much time left for further debate, as school starts this week. MMSD announced Friday it would be offering limited virtual learning slots for elementary-aged students. Parents will find out on Tuesday if their child will receive it.

The Legislature Democrats noted the highly contagious Delta variant and “huge increase in COVID-19 cases” as their reasoning for the push in vaccinations.

Public Health Madison and Dane County’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that since its last update, 272 COVID-19 cases were confirmed and three people were hospitalized with the virus.

The Madison teachers’ union board of directors also issued an endorsement Monday morning of the proposal that MMSD approve a vaccine mandate for teachers and staff for the school year starting later this week.

