Madison police arrest suspect in shots fired incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department has made an arrest Monday in a shots fired incident that occurred mid-August.

Officials identified Allen Crawford Jr., 34, of Madison as the suspect in the incident, according to MPD.

On August 15, shortly after 1:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Atwood for reports of shots fired.

Officers arrived on scene and found one shell casing in the street, MPD said. At the time no injuries or damage to property was reported.

Crawford Jr. was taken to the Dane County Jail on charges of 1st Degree Reckless Endangerment, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Disorderly Conduct.

