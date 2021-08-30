Advertisement

Madison police searching for victims of suspected prowler

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is asking any potential victims of a suspected prowler who was allegedly looking through windows downtown to come forward and report the incidents.

According to police, investigators first received a tip about someone looking through windows on August 13 from someone who lives near the 600 block of Mifflin Street. Three days later, they were able to find victims who had not initially reported what happened.

The initial tipster identified the suspect as “Lins,” police noted. On Friday, officers arrested 50-year-old Brian Lins on counts of disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

Anyone else who believes they may have been a victim in the case or has information about the investigation is asked to call MPD at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can be made to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.



