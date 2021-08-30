Madison school board passes COVID-19 vaccine mandate resolution

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District Board of Education voted unanimously in favor of continuing to draft a plan around mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all staff and teachers.

The board voted 7-0 in favor of continuing conversations around a vaccine mandate.

Now that the resolution has passed, the plan for the mandate will be discussed in the operation work group meeting on September 20. Medical and religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine will also be discussed then, explained Board Member Nicki Vander Meulen.

“We’re doing the best we can and I wish the timeline was sooner, but I’d rather have the discussion now than not have it at all,” said Vander Meulen.

The final plan on a vaccine requirement will be voted on Sept. 27.

Eighty-five percent of the Madison teachers’ union is in support of the mandate, according to a recent survey, while 10% said they wanted more information.

