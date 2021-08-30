Milwaukee sailor killed during WWII accounted for

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - A sailor, who was killed 80 years ago in World War II when his ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft, was accounted for, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today.

The remains of Navy Seaman 2nd Class Arthur R. Thinnes, 17, of Milwaukee were accounted for March 24, 2021.

Thinnes was among over 400 crewmen who were assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma in 1941, which was docked at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor when the ship was attacked with multiple torpedo’s launched from a Japanese aircraft.

The torpedo hits caused the ship to capsize resulting in the deaths of 429 crewmen, DPAA said.

Navy personnel recovered remains of the deceased crew for over three years which were buried in the Halawa and Nu’uanu Cemeteries. In 1949, a military board classified those who could not be identified as non-recoverable, including Thinnes. Identifications of 35 men were confirmed at the time.

In 2015, DPAA personnel exhumed the unknown remains for analysis, DPAA said.

Through dental and anthropological analysis, scientists from DPAA were able to identify Thinnes’ remains, DPAA said. Scientists from the Armed Force Medical Examiner System also used used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA), Y chromosome DNA (Y-STR) and autosomal DNA (auSTR) analysis to identify him.

Thinnes’ name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Punchbowl, and a rosette will be placed by his name to indicate that he was accounted for.

Thinnes will be burried on Oct. 15, 2021 in his hometown, according to DPAA.

