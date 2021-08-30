Mineral Point Opera House to require COVID-19 vaccine or negative test

MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Mineral Point Opera House will require all audience members, employees and volunteers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or receive a negative coronavirus test, to visit the theater.

The opera house announced Monday that people would need to provide proof that they are full vaccinated starting Oct. 1, no less than 14 days before an event. People can also provide a negative COVID-19 test within the past 72 hours.

Performers, audience members, staff and volunteers will also need to provide proof of having at least their first COVID-19 vaccine by Sept.1, or show a negative COVID-19 test within the past 72 hours.

People will need to have proof of their vaccination no less than 14 days before the date of the event, the opera house noted.

Those who are not old enough to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, meaning those younger than 12, must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the past 72 hours.

Attendees and those who work at the opera house can provide poof of their COVID-19 vaccination or test from the original result, a physical copy or through a screenshot on their cell phone. At-home COVID-19 test results will not be allowed, the theater stated.

Everyone inside the Opera House must also continue to wear face masks that cover the nose and mouth. It will not accept anyone wearing a face shield, gaiter or bandana as a mask.

Those who “may not be able or willing” to follow these requirements can ask the Mineral Point Opera House for a refund.

Mineral Point Opera House cited the surge in COVID-19 cases and the prevalence of the Delta variant for their decision. Currently in Iowa County, the Department of Health Services reports 61.9% of residents have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine and 59.4% have completed their vaccine series.

