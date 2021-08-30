Motorcyclist dead after crash with semi in Portage

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - Portage officers responded to a fatal motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon at the intersection of E. Cook St, and Jackson St,

Portage Police Dept. arrived at the crash site around 4:15 p.m. and found the 39-year-old motorcyclist deceased. The semi-truck driver was uninjured.

Through the investigation, it was determined the motorcycle was westbound on Hwy 33 near E. Cook St. when the operator lost control of the motorcycle. The motorcyclist crossed into the eastbound lane of traffic, where he was struck by the eastbound tractor-trailer unit.

The Portage Police Department was assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, Columbia County Dispatch, Columbia County Medical Examiner Office, Portage Fire Department and Blystone’s Towing.

The crash investigation was turned over to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The Portage Police Department would like to remind everyone to wear appropriate safety gear when operating a motorcycle.

