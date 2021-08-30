Name released of man killed in Green Co. rollover crash

TOWN OF YORK, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Co. Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the 25-year-old Blanchardville man who was killed last week Friday in a rollover crash.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Tyler H. Hodgson, and confirmed that Hodgson was deceased at the scene after he was ejected from his vehicle.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at about 10:22 p.m. Hodgson drove off the road on the N9300 block of STH 78, went down a bank and overturned multiple times before hitting a fence and coming to a stop.

No other details about the crash have been released at this time. The incident is being investigated by the Green Co. Sheriff’s Office and Green Co. Coroner.

