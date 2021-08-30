One arrested after stealing, operating vehicle on Madison’s south side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Dept. located a stolen vehicle on the south side of Madison Saturday afternoon.

Officers said they set up a perimeter around a building at Fish Hatchery Rd and Greenway Cross after they observed two subjects leave their vehicle into the building.

After the subject came back to the car at around 1:45 p.m., one of them was arrested for operating a stolen vehicle and several warrants.

MPD said the stolen vehicle was part of a burglary investigation where a firearm was also stolen.

