Pleasant Week Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Clear and pleasant conditions expected tonight. Look for overnight lows to dip down into the middle and upper 50s. Tuesday starts off with plenty of sunshine, but clouds will build through the day. There is the chance of a few sprinkles as a weak boundary slides through the area. With dry air in place, organized rain will have a hard time developing. Any rain chance will move out after sunset as clearing skies move back in. Highs on Tuesday should be around 80 degrees.

The middle of the week is looking fantastic with mainly sunny skies, low humidity, and seasonable temperatures. Highs are expected to be in the middle and upper 70s with overnight lows into the lower and middle 50s.

Are next weathermaker arrives late Friday with a chance of showers and storms. This disturbance will hang around for much of the Labor Day Holiday weekend. This means a daily threat of storms, although right now we are not looking at any washouts. Temperatures are expected to continue being in the middle and upper 70s.

