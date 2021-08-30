Sheriff’s Dept.: Missing Wood Co. teen likely still in Madison; traveling with Utah 15yo

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators confirmed a missing Wood Co. teen and another 15-year-old from Utah are traveling together and indicate the pair may still be in the Madison area, the Wood Co. Sheriff’s Department reported in a Monday update.

The Sheriff’s Dept has been searching for Elexa Cooley, 15, since Thursday when she left home. On Saturday, authorities issued an endangered missing alert for her. The Utah teen, identified as Tevan Bisby, has also been reported missing.

In the initial alert, investigators noted Cooley recently moved to Arpin, Wisconsin, from Utah and suggested she may be trying to get back to the state. She was last seen at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 26 on County Road N in Arpin.

Tevan Bisby (Wood Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

The initial alert also indicated she could be traveling with another teen, identified as Roby Parker. In an update Sunday, the Sheriff’s Dept. reported Parker was spotted at an EXPawn, in the 300 block of W. Beltline, a day earlier.

Authorities believe a missing 15-year-old girl may be with Parker. (WI Dept. of Justice)

She is described as having blonde hair and hazel eyes. She stands 5′ 4″ tall, weighs 115 lbs, and wears glasses.

Some special identifiers include both ears pierced with baby blue gauges, a septum piercing with a silver with black spiked tip, scars on her upper thighs, a mushroom tattoo on the inside of her left lower calf, and a pentagram tattoo on the inside of her right thigh.

Cooley is believed to be traveling in a green 2004 Acura MDX SUV, with Utah plates.

Acura MDX (Wood Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

If you have any information on her current location please contact the Wood County Sheriff’s Department at 715-421-8700.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.