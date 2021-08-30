MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beautiful weather is expected settle into the region over the next several days. A cold front slid across the state yesterday and drier and more pleasant air is filling in behind it. High pressure to the northwest of here will bring sunshine, light wind and fairly low humidity to the area. High temperatures are expected to reach the lower to middle 80s today. The ridge will remain in control through the middle part of the week. Pleasant conditions will continue for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with plenty of sunshine, highs in the upper 70s, low humidity and light wind. Our next chance of rain arrives later Friday and into Saturday.

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 83. Wind: Northwest 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 59. Wind: North 5.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 78.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 77.

