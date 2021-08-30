Advertisement

Sunny and Pleasant

Lower humidity and lighter wind expected over the next several days
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beautiful weather is expected settle into the region over the next several days. A cold front slid across the state yesterday and drier and more pleasant air is filling in behind it. High pressure to the northwest of here will bring sunshine, light wind and fairly low humidity to the area. High temperatures are expected to reach the lower to middle 80s today. The ridge will remain in control through the middle part of the week. Pleasant conditions will continue for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with plenty of sunshine, highs in the upper 70s, low humidity and light wind. Our next chance of rain arrives later Friday and into Saturday.

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 83. Wind: Northwest 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 59. Wind: North 5.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 78.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 77.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website)
Four Ho-Chunk casinos remain closed
FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons
Jeffrey Halvorsen
Officials no longer looking for Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief
5 Wisconsin men arrested in undercover human trafficking investigation
More Wis. counties move into very high COVID-19 activity levels

Latest News

Tonight Forecast
Beautiful Start To The Week
Today Forecast
Small Rain Chances Sunday
Tonight Forecast
Storm Chances Remain
Day Planner
Rain Pushes Out, Heat Makes A Return