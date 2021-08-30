Advertisement

Town of Dunn shed fire sends smoke towering over Dane Co.

Smoke rises from a shed fire in the Town of Dunn on Monday, August 30, 2021.
Smoke rises from a shed fire in the Town of Dunn on Monday, August 30, 2021.(Submitted)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Plumes of smoke could be seen high above Lake Kegonsa on Monday after a shed caught fire in the Town of Dunn.

Dane Co. authorities say firefighters responded just after 8 a.m. to the 2300 block of Dyreson Road on reports of the fire. They added that a semi is parked inside the shed.

No injuries have been reported at this time, they added.

Pictures submitted by a viewer showed how high the smoke from the blaze towered over Dane Co.

Smoke rises from a shed fire in the Town of Dunn on Monday, August 30, 2021.

Smoke rises from a shed fire in the Town of Dunn on Monday, August 30, 2021.


NBC15 News has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

