Town of Dunn shed fire sends smoke towering over Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Plumes of smoke could be seen high above Lake Kegonsa on Monday after a shed caught fire in the Town of Dunn.

Dane Co. authorities say firefighters responded just after 8 a.m. to the 2300 block of Dyreson Road on reports of the fire. They added that a semi is parked inside the shed.

There is a structure fire right off Dryeson Rd. I'm out here right now trying to get details from crews on the scene. pic.twitter.com/nk7XF1wAab — Colton Molesky (@CMoleskyNBC15) August 30, 2021

No injuries have been reported at this time, they added.

Pictures submitted by a viewer showed how high the smoke from the blaze towered over Dane Co.

Smoke rises from a shed fire in the Town of Dunn on Monday, August 30, 2021. (Submitted)

